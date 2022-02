Kowal Investment Group, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Willis Towers Watson PLC, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Boeing Co

New Purchases: WTW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Willis Towers Watson PLC, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Halliburton Co, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kowal Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kowal Investment Group, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 931,810 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 1,375,479 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 999,162 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 273,390 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50% First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) - 241,555 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%

Kowal Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4945.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.29%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.