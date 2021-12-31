Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells Zscaler Inc, DraftKings Inc, Confluent Inc

New Purchases: KIND, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Nextdoor Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Bumble Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Zscaler Inc, DraftKings Inc, Confluent Inc, HubSpot Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 206,177 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.93% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 40,008 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.82% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 15,820 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.65% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 282,249 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,230 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2463.49%

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,113,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2463.49%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 132.12%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 66,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 143.83%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 239,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 76.82%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 40,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 206,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 282,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Confluent Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.