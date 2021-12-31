Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Five9 Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: DHRPA.PFD, HTA, SPY, MSFT, AVTRPA.PFD, ZEN, HD, KWEB, RNW, GES, AMAT, ACAD, OIH, TGT, XPEV, ANTM, BEKE, SLB, VALE, SNAP, SMH, QFIN, NRDY, CLMT, NVACU, MRO, RY, OPEN, EHC, RTX, INVZ, CERN, INFO, MNTV, ATUS, DBX, AMGN, NDAQ, FPAC, FPAC, SBEA, GREE, DAOOU, PPC, AMRS, ARKK, CCJ, CME, SHW, TECK, CONE, RUN, PAGS, SAMAU, SAMAU, XLU, MRC, DLY, TWNT, BKKT, BKLN, RDS.A, CBOE, DSL, FTAI, LQD, QQQ, VTV, MKC, NTES, SIG, WPC, BRG, UPLD, CTRA, WELL, WPM, STLD, VVR, FCT, ACP, ARDC, AIF, LW, AVYA, CARR, VRM, HUGS, BCSAU, IVV, PFFD, VTI, XLB, SCHW, CLX, DRQ, DISH, EMR, FMC, INFY, INTC, NKE, NKX, SBLK, KL, AA, TRTN, RAM, JWACU, SHAP.U, GDX, IWD, MSOS, AAP, GIS, MET, MGI, VTRS, NATI, RF, CUBE, DHF, DG, BGX, HCA, BCOV, SYF, HPE, GSM, INVH, DOMO, NFH, STNE, LMACU, ZIM, QFTA, TSP, CHPT, CHPT, ROCAU, JETS, SLV, URA, ARLP, ABR, BK, CF, HSBC, MNR, PXD, NTR, LIN, VTNR, USA, NQP, HYB, NXJ, EVM, HIMX, HBI, DAL, FNV, HYI, UAN, BGB, BGH, ELAN, JMIA, GOTU, ORCC, AVGOP.PFD, OTIS, SRSAU, SKIN, DRAY, APCA.U, EWT, BB, GEO, RIG, AWF, NUV, HIX, GSAT, CEI, IMMP, SENS, NNDM, MREO, ESSC, PROG, ROOT, WISH, LOTZ, BENE, MACAU, ATSPU, BRPM, UWMC, UWMC, BSGA, CCCS, CZOO, PL, KACLU, MUX, MARK, NBEV, WTRH, HEXO, SOLO, VTAQ, KPLT, MMAT, DMAQ,
- Added Positions: FIVN, XLF, AAPL, F, KRBN, XOM, C, BAC, MU, PLTR, XLNX, WFC, SPG, TSCO, EFA, PFE, PSLV, GS, ESTC, XLE, SOFI, SOFI, IBM, SPOT, BP, WBA, DIA, QCOM, AVGO, UPS, PARA, GLPG, IYR, KRE, MS, OXY, PSK, DVN, CAT, FDX, MCD, NUE, PEP, JD, AYX, MO, AIG, COF, CVX, LMT, MAC, SWKS, HWM, VNQ, MMM, CCL, UNP, VLO, RDS.B, SE, BRMK, ASML, ACN, TSN, USB, KKR, DVY, GLW, KEY, PRU, IGT, ETN, LLY, FCEL, KLAC, LOW, MRK, CWH, IWM, XOP, BLK, BTI, CVS, FHN, LRCX, CNR, NEM, SBUX, TROX, CSTM, AMH, AAL, IQ, TWLV, AEM, GOLD, LUMN, ENB, FCX, NOC, ORCL, PCG, PENN, CRM, SPWR, SU, DFS, MPLX, NRZ, AMBC, UBER, RLX, PFDR, AZN, COP, KSS, MFA, MMP, MFC, WMB, QS, FLAC, GPAC, GSEV, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: MIC, XBI, EOG, PDD, JPM, GILD, PSTH, DRI, PM, JNJ, PHYS, BX, PBR, CNQ, MA, COST, UNH, ABBV, WMT, CPLG, DNN, JCI, LVS, CSCO, AMC, VZ, ABT, KO, MGM, BG, TM, ENPH, TSM, EDU, TAL, CLOV, IP, HEAR, UNIT, DD, PLUG, CTLP, MPC, TME, CND, ADI, EPD, M, FE, PAA, ET, SPR, CIM, FSR, COOL, PFIX, AMT, BIDU, GE, OLN, TEVA, FANG, CDEV, PRPC, T, ARCC, CI, MDT, NOK, OKE, PNC, PPL, PG, STX, SMSI, WM, EBAY, IVR, KMI, MX, MARA, KHC, HUT, CAN, SEAH, CONX, DNMR, GMBT, ENNV, SPAQ, SPAQ, AMLP, XLV, AXP, BMY, CCI, NEE, FITB, HBAN, NYMT, DGX, PARR, TLRY, TLRY, CC, PLNT, WBT, DOW, ENPC, FTCV, HTPA, FCAX, ENVI, ENVI, HCNEU, COVA, CVII, OGN, JUGGU, CLBR, GWII, SLVRU, NLY, GME, GSK, HPQ, IRM, POWW, TOL, TWO, PSX, SPCE, BROG, BROG, OACB, HIGA, ARYD,
- Sold Out: CWB, CNC, AJRD, VRRM, LCID, IRNT, LCAP, PRPB, UIS, BABA, DKNG, PPD, EWZ, LAZR, CDE, XLRN, AVB, GLD, PGX, JAMF, JAMF, GGPI, RIOT, GM, BBIG, LI, SPGI, RKT, UPST, AZUL, XLP, MIR, UNVR, CIT, RIDE, LOKB, SBSW, QURE, IVZ, CHNG, DRAYU, RICO, GD, ZNGA, TTCF, MTCH, IIAC, IACB.U, RDN, EWG, HYG, WOOF, DMYQ, W, BITF, AIR, ALLY, DVA, EMKR, TJX, TGNA, VG, EEM, NWL, VLTA, HLF, EQR, O, IEP, ALL, AMD, ATVI, PNM, ZEV, RIO, SKT, SATS, HOLI, TAK, AGNC, LYB, ANY, VSTO, AM, SLVM, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 279,232 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 334.24%
- Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 14,758 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 393,646 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 810,606 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 403.48%
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 777,227 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1804.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 14,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 777,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 53,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 71,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $103.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 73,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 334.24%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 279,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 403.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 810,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 3509.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 120,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 276.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,177,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1552.51%. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 330,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1609.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 261,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05.Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.Sold Out: IronNet Inc (IRNT)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IronNet Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $9.18.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.
