Bluefin Capital Management, Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Five9 Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Five9 Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bluefin Capital Management, Llc owns 937 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 279,232 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 334.24% Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 14,758 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 393,646 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 810,606 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 403.48% Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 777,227 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1804.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 14,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 777,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 53,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 71,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $103.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 73,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 334.24%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 279,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 403.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 810,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 3509.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 120,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 276.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,177,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1552.51%. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 330,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1609.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 261,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IronNet Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Bluefin Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.