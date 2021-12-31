CBOE Vest Financial, LLC Buys Hormel Foods Corp, AbbVie Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Leggett & Platt Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: HRL, ABBV, IBM, CLX, VFC, CL, AOS, MKC, CAH, GWW, ATO, MMM, EXPD, T, SWK, KO, JNJ, MCD, CAT, PG, BF.B, KMB, PPG, ROP, ITW, BDX, APD, ED, ECL, EMR, ESS, PEP, FRT, MDT, DOV, ABT, TROW, SYY, TGT, LIN, GPC, BEN, SHW, ADP, WBA, WMT, AFL, SPGI, NUE, NEE, WST, CTAS, CINF, AMCR, O, GD, PNR, LOW, XOM, CB, ADM, CVX, ALB, PBCT,
- Sold Out: LEG, KD,
For the details of CBOE Vest Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cboe+vest+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CBOE Vest Financial, LLC
- A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 101,856 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.17%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 62,304 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.52%
- McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 84,230 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.98%
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 15,558 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.52%
- Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) - 161,865 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.13%
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 46.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 161,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 62,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 43.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 90,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
