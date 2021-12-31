Golden State Equity Partners Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells FIRST TRUST PORTFO, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: PHM, T, DD, PNC, AES, TMO, GM, BEAM, SYY, DKS, CDNS, NVTA, SHYG, MKSI, CCL, TROW, GPN, PGR, MIRM, LEVI, ZYME, LRMR, RLMD, EWBC, BDX, ENB, NOC, BSCO, LIN, AVTE, BCRX, CNTA, CLSD, TLIS, AUTL, CKPT, LPTX, MREO, BNGO, ORTX,

PHM, T, DD, PNC, AES, TMO, GM, BEAM, SYY, DKS, CDNS, NVTA, SHYG, MKSI, CCL, TROW, GPN, PGR, MIRM, LEVI, ZYME, LRMR, RLMD, EWBC, BDX, ENB, NOC, BSCO, LIN, AVTE, BCRX, CNTA, CLSD, TLIS, AUTL, CKPT, LPTX, MREO, BNGO, ORTX, Added Positions: AGGY, HTRB, FIXD, TOTL, IEF, BKLN, IAU, LRCX, MRK, TLT, CSCO, QQQ, SHY, GAL, SPG, TIP, F, IVW, FTLS, OCUL, SGMO, IVV, VBK, NEAR, PTLC, EFV, KPTI, IWP, PROF, FLOT, CBAY, PG, HAE, USMV, SPXT, VEU, IDNA, ACET, DAL, SRE, PFE, GS, BMY, ACWI, UNP, HOLX, CP, BYD,

FNX, SPYG, AAPL, DGRW, ACIM, HUSV, HDMV, LQD, AMZN, XSOE, WMT, AVGO, IJR, MCD, XOM, ABBV, HYG, JNJ, MSFT, HD, ORCL, DIS, NVDA, AMGN, CVX, HON, JBL, KO, GOOGL, V, COST, ALK, IWF, CRM, MU, VTRS, SMH, BRK.B, TXN, LOW, VLUE, IVE, LASR, GOOG, FB, QCOM, SO, PEP, PFF, NEE, TSM, VWO, UPS, UNH, SCZ, PEJ, IBN, KLAC, WM, JCI, CMCSA, LULU, CBOE, D, TRV, MDLZ, PPG, AMT, BSCM, VTV, Sold Out: ABR, CWB, MDT, SABR, DSL, LMT, DPG, RBLX, CFA, WLK, NYMT, C, SPGI, PK, TGT, GILD, AIO, BA, VLO, OSW, VTI, MOS, UBER, KHC, GLD, FIS, BSTZ, TAP, IBM, FTSD, ABT, SDY, ESGS, NRZ, ESS, NFLX, DSI, PENN, MELI, UL, FLXN, FAX, ALL, STOR, BMEZ, JETS, ADP, SAVE, HII, SPYX, NEM, DDF, CMG, MSTR, SPY, AAP, U, DGRO, CRBN, WFC, EIX, SE, TPIC, ALLY, ASML, RODM, STWD, SUSC, XLV, NUMG, DON, GOL, AGG, SCHD, LADR, NRGX, IWM, ALV, ARKK, STKS, LCID, EES, NFE, BND, AWF, HYB, VCV, PLYA, USA, TWO, SOHO, MILE, KTRA, TRVG, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells FIRST TRUST PORTFO, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden State Equity Partners. As of 2021Q4, Golden State Equity Partners owns 174 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,988 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 170,531 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.44% Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 217,438 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,009 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.11% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 110,524 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.37%

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 22,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 50,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 170,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $39.28 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 217,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 110,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 123,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 177.68%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 31,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 192.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 74,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.74.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.