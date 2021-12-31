Golden State Equity Partners Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells FIRST TRUST PORTFO, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: PHM, T, DD, PNC, AES, TMO, GM, BEAM, SYY, DKS, CDNS, NVTA, SHYG, MKSI, CCL, TROW, GPN, PGR, MIRM, LEVI, ZYME, LRMR, RLMD, EWBC, BDX, ENB, NOC, BSCO, LIN, AVTE, BCRX, CNTA, CLSD, TLIS, AUTL, CKPT, LPTX, MREO, BNGO, ORTX,
- Added Positions: AGGY, HTRB, FIXD, TOTL, IEF, BKLN, IAU, LRCX, MRK, TLT, CSCO, QQQ, SHY, GAL, SPG, TIP, F, IVW, FTLS, OCUL, SGMO, IVV, VBK, NEAR, PTLC, EFV, KPTI, IWP, PROF, FLOT, CBAY, PG, HAE, USMV, SPXT, VEU, IDNA, ACET, DAL, SRE, PFE, GS, BMY, ACWI, UNP, HOLX, CP, BYD,
- Reduced Positions: FNX, SPYG, AAPL, DGRW, ACIM, HUSV, HDMV, LQD, AMZN, XSOE, WMT, AVGO, IJR, MCD, XOM, ABBV, HYG, JNJ, MSFT, HD, ORCL, DIS, NVDA, AMGN, CVX, HON, JBL, KO, GOOGL, V, COST, ALK, IWF, CRM, MU, VTRS, SMH, BRK.B, TXN, LOW, VLUE, IVE, LASR, GOOG, FB, QCOM, SO, PEP, PFF, NEE, TSM, VWO, UPS, UNH, SCZ, PEJ, IBN, KLAC, WM, JCI, CMCSA, LULU, CBOE, D, TRV, MDLZ, PPG, AMT, BSCM, VTV,
- Sold Out: ABR, CWB, MDT, SABR, DSL, LMT, DPG, RBLX, CFA, WLK, NYMT, C, SPGI, PK, TGT, GILD, AIO, BA, VLO, OSW, VTI, MOS, UBER, KHC, GLD, FIS, BSTZ, TAP, IBM, FTSD, ABT, SDY, ESGS, NRZ, ESS, NFLX, DSI, PENN, MELI, UL, FLXN, FAX, ALL, STOR, BMEZ, JETS, ADP, SAVE, HII, SPYX, NEM, DDF, CMG, MSTR, SPY, AAP, U, DGRO, CRBN, WFC, EIX, SE, TPIC, ALLY, ASML, RODM, STWD, SUSC, XLV, NUMG, DON, GOL, AGG, SCHD, LADR, NRGX, IWM, ALV, ARKK, STKS, LCID, EES, NFE, BND, AWF, HYB, VCV, PLYA, USA, TWO, SOHO, MILE, KTRA, TRVG, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,988 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 170,531 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.44%
- Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 217,438 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.80%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,009 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.11%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 110,524 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.37%
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 22,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 50,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 170,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 43.80%. The purchase prices were between $39.28 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 217,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 110,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 123,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 177.68%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 31,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 192.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 74,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.74.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.
