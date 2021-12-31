San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: OMFL, ASPN, XYLD, EVV, RYLD, DPG, ZTR, ZTR, PDI, COST, EVG, ABBV, CHW, EOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/san+luis+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,724 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 40,016 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.82% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,179 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 89,012 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 336.55% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,701 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00%

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 10,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $24.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 89,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 33,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 121.35%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.58%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 200.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.