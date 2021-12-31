GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, DocuSign Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: SPIP, PKG, EZM, LULU, NULG, CION, SGOL, AAAU, HNDL, EPRF, EXPD, RIVN, DRVN, CTRA, WFCPL.PFD, BCE, JPST, NDSN, NTRS, LEVI, MUSA, NWBI, KD, OLPX, MTB, OOMA, LEN, ONL, MUB, EEMX, ZI, YELP, WDAY, VTIP, TFC, TGA, EFIV, MDYG, SPYX, PAYX, EFAX, SONO, SNA, SNAP, SCHW, XM, PEG, PKI, CVNA, BROS, DASH, DWAC, CFR, CFLT, CBSH, RQI, CHPT, CHPT, CFVI, DEA, BRO, BDX, BLZE, ARKX, ADM, AMN, ABNB, ASO, ABM, H, JBL, IYR, SHV, CRBN, EMB, BGRN, PBJ, IVT, IRT, JCI, HPQ, GGG, BUG, GD, FBHS, SDVY, FIS, EZGO,

SPIP, PKG, EZM, LULU, NULG, CION, SGOL, AAAU, HNDL, EPRF, EXPD, RIVN, DRVN, CTRA, WFCPL.PFD, BCE, JPST, NDSN, NTRS, LEVI, MUSA, NWBI, KD, OLPX, MTB, OOMA, LEN, ONL, MUB, EEMX, ZI, YELP, WDAY, VTIP, TFC, TGA, EFIV, MDYG, SPYX, PAYX, EFAX, SONO, SNA, SNAP, SCHW, XM, PEG, PKI, CVNA, BROS, DASH, DWAC, CFR, CFLT, CBSH, RQI, CHPT, CHPT, CFVI, DEA, BRO, BDX, BLZE, ARKX, ADM, AMN, ABNB, ASO, ABM, H, JBL, IYR, SHV, CRBN, EMB, BGRN, PBJ, IVT, IRT, JCI, HPQ, GGG, BUG, GD, FBHS, SDVY, FIS, EZGO, Added Positions: IGV, NVDA, XLG, QQQM, VGT, UNH, CRWD, AMD, RDVY, VTV, PANW, CRM, SPY, BAR, MSFT, T, JNJ, TSLA, SPLV, KMB, MCD, AFL, GRMN, GIS, HD, INTC, REZ, MRK, PPL, XLF, XLV, XLK, SO, VIG, MGK, DIS, DGRW, ZS, GOOG, MO, AEP, AWK, ATO, AVY, BA, BTI, BIPC, CM, CP, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, CCI, DFAC, D, DTE, DUK, EBAY, ENB, XOM, FVD, FYX, FISV, F, FSK, GILD, DRIV, PAVE, LIT, GSAT, HBAN, ITW, PYZ, IBB, IJH, IJK, IYJ, MFC, MS, NGG, NOC, PFE, PM, PNW, TROW, O, XLI, XLB, SJM, LUV, SDY, SYY, TXN, TTD, USB, UL, VALE, VTI, VZ, CDC, VOD, WMB, DLN, ZTS, APD, AB, ALL, AMGN, ADI, ASGN, BNTX, BCC, BMY, AVGO, BR, CRNC, CQP, CMG, CB, CTAS, KO, COIN, CL, CAG, XLY, CROX, DHR, DE, DLR, DFS, DCI, ECF, EMR, ESS, FSLY, FPX, FPF, FIW, GM, GS, HUBS, ISRG, PPA, PSJ, QQQJ, PBW, IQV, ITA, IJR, DSI, IWS, KR, LH, LIN, LYV, MARA, NFLX, NSC, BXMX, OCSL, OGN, PCG, PINS, PPG, PRU, PIM, RTX, REGN, RF, RSG, REZI, RBLX, ROK, SPGI, SCHB, SCHA, SCHH, SNOW, SPYV, SPMD, SPLG, KRE, SLYG, SWK, TRP, TJX, TTE, TY, UPS, VEA, VOO, VBR, VRTX, VSTO, VMW, WBA, WCLD, EPS, XERS, YORW, ZG,

IGV, NVDA, XLG, QQQM, VGT, UNH, CRWD, AMD, RDVY, VTV, PANW, CRM, SPY, BAR, MSFT, T, JNJ, TSLA, SPLV, KMB, MCD, AFL, GRMN, GIS, HD, INTC, REZ, MRK, PPL, XLF, XLV, XLK, SO, VIG, MGK, DIS, DGRW, ZS, GOOG, MO, AEP, AWK, ATO, AVY, BA, BTI, BIPC, CM, CP, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, CCI, DFAC, D, DTE, DUK, EBAY, ENB, XOM, FVD, FYX, FISV, F, FSK, GILD, DRIV, PAVE, LIT, GSAT, HBAN, ITW, PYZ, IBB, IJH, IJK, IYJ, MFC, MS, NGG, NOC, PFE, PM, PNW, TROW, O, XLI, XLB, SJM, LUV, SDY, SYY, TXN, TTD, USB, UL, VALE, VTI, VZ, CDC, VOD, WMB, DLN, ZTS, APD, AB, ALL, AMGN, ADI, ASGN, BNTX, BCC, BMY, AVGO, BR, CRNC, CQP, CMG, CB, CTAS, KO, COIN, CL, CAG, XLY, CROX, DHR, DE, DLR, DFS, DCI, ECF, EMR, ESS, FSLY, FPX, FPF, FIW, GM, GS, HUBS, ISRG, PPA, PSJ, QQQJ, PBW, IQV, ITA, IJR, DSI, IWS, KR, LH, LIN, LYV, MARA, NFLX, NSC, BXMX, OCSL, OGN, PCG, PINS, PPG, PRU, PIM, RTX, REGN, RF, RSG, REZI, RBLX, ROK, SPGI, SCHB, SCHA, SCHH, SNOW, SPYV, SPMD, SPLG, KRE, SLYG, SWK, TRP, TJX, TTE, TY, UPS, VEA, VOO, VBR, VRTX, VSTO, VMW, WBA, WCLD, EPS, XERS, YORW, ZG, Reduced Positions: ARKK, DOCU, IVV, WM, NKE, VCR, V, AMZN, QQQ, CFA, DGRO, PYPL, AAPL, QCLN, ABT, SPLK, USMV, SHOP, COST, LMT, IWD, WSM, MMM, ARKF, CHGG, SKYY, LMBS, INTU, RSP, IEMG, PG, NOW, BRK.B, BIIB, BLK, BIP, BEPC, DFAT, ECL, EW, LLY, ETSY, FGD, IWY, IHI, VNLA, LEG, MAR, MA, MRNA, NVS, PBA, PSX, DGX, QDEL, SCHD, SBUX, TDOC, TT, UNP, BJK, WPC, WMT, WIX, XEL, PPLT, ABMD, ACN, ATVI, ALC, BABA, ABC, BLOK, CNBS, ARKQ, ARKG, ARKW, ARVL, AJG, BGS, BAC, BK, BMRN, BKT, CGC, CAH, CNC, CHWY, CHD, COKE, CMP, CONN, COP, CCSI, COUP, CVLG, DVN, DG, DTM, DD, ETN, ENPH, EPD, ESP, EL, JETS, EVRG, FPE, FCX, FUBO, GTX, COPX, GSIE, IBM, RFG, TLH, EEMV, IVW, JAZZ, JPM, LMND, LOW, LYB, MMP, MKC, MDT, NKLA, NIO, JRO, OKTA, ORCL, PLTR, PCN, QRVO, QCOM, QS, QSR, RIO, RKT, RCL, SAIL, XLP, SIRI, SEDG, SONY, SRNE, SCCO, DIA, SPOT, STM, TSM, TMO, TWLO, TSN, UBER, VTRS, WFC, WELL, YETI, ZM,

ARKK, DOCU, IVV, WM, NKE, VCR, V, AMZN, QQQ, CFA, DGRO, PYPL, AAPL, QCLN, ABT, SPLK, USMV, SHOP, COST, LMT, IWD, WSM, MMM, ARKF, CHGG, SKYY, LMBS, INTU, RSP, IEMG, PG, NOW, BRK.B, BIIB, BLK, BIP, BEPC, DFAT, ECL, EW, LLY, ETSY, FGD, IWY, IHI, VNLA, LEG, MAR, MA, MRNA, NVS, PBA, PSX, DGX, QDEL, SCHD, SBUX, TDOC, TT, UNP, BJK, WPC, WMT, WIX, XEL, PPLT, ABMD, ACN, ATVI, ALC, BABA, ABC, BLOK, CNBS, ARKQ, ARKG, ARKW, ARVL, AJG, BGS, BAC, BK, BMRN, BKT, CGC, CAH, CNC, CHWY, CHD, COKE, CMP, CONN, COP, CCSI, COUP, CVLG, DVN, DG, DTM, DD, ETN, ENPH, EPD, ESP, EL, JETS, EVRG, FPE, FCX, FUBO, GTX, COPX, GSIE, IBM, RFG, TLH, EEMV, IVW, JAZZ, JPM, LMND, LOW, LYB, MMP, MKC, MDT, NKLA, NIO, JRO, OKTA, ORCL, PLTR, PCN, QRVO, QCOM, QS, QSR, RIO, RKT, RCL, SAIL, XLP, SIRI, SEDG, SONY, SRNE, SCCO, DIA, SPOT, STM, TSM, TMO, TWLO, TSN, UBER, VTRS, WFC, WELL, YETI, ZM, Sold Out: FLTR, NVR, KSU, DFIV, EQAL, MMC, HSY, AXP, BBH, CTRM, PAA, PFGC, PKX, USM, VER, TAK, ATUS, RDFN, APPF, TMFC, EDR, EDR, CRSR, AI, COMP, FIGS, IDLV, GLP, HSIC, MSEX, PDEX, XLRN, ZIXI, ALSN, COR, CS, JKK, GMED, HRC, NTUS, IVR, KMX, ASYS, DISCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Packaging Corp of America, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, DocuSign Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Waste Management Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 1095 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gps+wealth+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 133,212 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 79,062 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.83% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 67,391 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,270 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,635 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 299,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.48 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $308.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $327.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 79,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 93.34%. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $334.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 71.87%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $181.73 and $202.46, with an estimated average price of $192.42.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.