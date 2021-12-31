T Ventures Management Co, Ltd. Buys GitLab Inc

New Purchases: GTLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GitLab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Ventures Management Co, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, T Ventures Management Co, Ltd. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T Ventures Management Co, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t+ventures+management+co%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

GitLab Inc (GTLB) - 1,527,741 shares, 55.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 14,091,396 shares, 44.10% of the total portfolio.

T Ventures Management Co, Ltd. initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.9%. The holding were 1,527,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.