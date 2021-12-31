Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, SM Energy Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells AutoZone Inc, Oracle Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: ZIM, SM, IT, MGY, BXC, GPI, CPRX, FLO, GCO, SBLK, SCVL, RFP, DFIN, ASIX, SPTN, SAH, TRGP, TMST, NMRK, BPOP, TA, CAL, ETRN, AMR, ARCB, GNK, PDCE, SIG, ANAT, SWBI, CSGS, ALKS, ATEN, CACC, WLL, BHLB, CLR, AMN, BGR, TDF, BRBR, ECPG, IMKTA, BMEZ, GOLF, KFRC, JRI, CORT, TWNK, INVA, ORCC, UNFI, BCX, COKE, ALEC, ASGI, SCI, ICFI, ETD, APR, CNX, IAE,
- Added Positions: LPX, COOP, ANF, JEF, HZO, BGFV, KYN, DGX, SAFM, CIM, OAS, RWT, ASA, ASO, GER, HRB, GEO, EDD, TDC, BIF, ACI, HGLB, FDEU, FMO, EMO, GEF, IIF, PFS, HIBB, LH, RMT, JOF, DKS, FPL, TSN, AN, CEM, DDS, CXW, KMF, GNT, CAF, MSFT, AIO, EXLS, GRX, EMF, AAWW, AGO,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, GS, HCA, WSM, MO, HPQ, BRK.B, RVT, KR, HFRO, AYI, CSCO, NWL, PII, WHR, AGNC, OMC, FEI, OC, AGCO, VMW, SNX, SLM, DELL, MRNA, TTC, BC, RHI, TPX, MDU, SNA, IPG, ADX, IP, SNBR, NLY, JLL, ORI, RS, ALLY, COWN, SYF, AMCX, NML, EME, TYG, IGR, HTH, CMC, FIF, MGU, NRGX, TY, AOD, GAM, SZC, GDV, FIX, SMM, ZD, PGZ, FAX, CTR, IFN, BKE, DHT, CASH, CEN, UGI, MAN, NYMT, AAPL, TPZ, AEF, KTB,
- Sold Out: AZO, FOXA, PM, MDP, MDP, JNJ, TGT, CI, ANTM, FCN, LOW, IRM, UFS, NUE, HII, UTHR, DBX, NXST, TOL, CCS, PCH, CVLT, NAVI, APOG, AMZN, CHK, FSK, DLX, OSK, HI, KIM, ACHC, SC, AAP, TGNA, GPK, HCSG, MXF, HRC, WAT, CADE, CADE, CR, FL, ABM, MMS, ABG, BG, AMG, BWG, HTGC, EIG, GGN, CROX, MCY, FNB, AVK, ISBC, MSD, IGD, NCZ, TEI,
For the details of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantedge+capital+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd
- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 928,193 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN) - 840,296 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) - 78,200 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.07%
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 303,207 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) - 180,565 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5. The stock is now traded at around $180.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 78,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 834.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 89,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 290.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 113,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in MarineMax Inc by 355.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp by 382.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 124,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd. Also check out:
1. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd keeps buying