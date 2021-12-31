Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, SM Energy Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells AutoZone Inc, Oracle Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: ZIM, SM, IT, MGY, BXC, GPI, CPRX, FLO, GCO, SBLK, SCVL, RFP, DFIN, ASIX, SPTN, SAH, TRGP, TMST, NMRK, BPOP, TA, CAL, ETRN, AMR, ARCB, GNK, PDCE, SIG, ANAT, SWBI, CSGS, ALKS, ATEN, CACC, WLL, BHLB, CLR, AMN, BGR, TDF, BRBR, ECPG, IMKTA, BMEZ, GOLF, KFRC, JRI, CORT, TWNK, INVA, ORCC, UNFI, BCX, COKE, ALEC, ASGI, SCI, ICFI, ETD, APR, CNX, IAE,

ZIM, SM, IT, MGY, BXC, GPI, CPRX, FLO, GCO, SBLK, SCVL, RFP, DFIN, ASIX, SPTN, SAH, TRGP, TMST, NMRK, BPOP, TA, CAL, ETRN, AMR, ARCB, GNK, PDCE, SIG, ANAT, SWBI, CSGS, ALKS, ATEN, CACC, WLL, BHLB, CLR, AMN, BGR, TDF, BRBR, ECPG, IMKTA, BMEZ, GOLF, KFRC, JRI, CORT, TWNK, INVA, ORCC, UNFI, BCX, COKE, ALEC, ASGI, SCI, ICFI, ETD, APR, CNX, IAE, Added Positions: LPX, COOP, ANF, JEF, HZO, BGFV, KYN, DGX, SAFM, CIM, OAS, RWT, ASA, ASO, GER, HRB, GEO, EDD, TDC, BIF, ACI, HGLB, FDEU, FMO, EMO, GEF, IIF, PFS, HIBB, LH, RMT, JOF, DKS, FPL, TSN, AN, CEM, DDS, CXW, KMF, GNT, CAF, MSFT, AIO, EXLS, GRX, EMF, AAWW, AGO,

LPX, COOP, ANF, JEF, HZO, BGFV, KYN, DGX, SAFM, CIM, OAS, RWT, ASA, ASO, GER, HRB, GEO, EDD, TDC, BIF, ACI, HGLB, FDEU, FMO, EMO, GEF, IIF, PFS, HIBB, LH, RMT, JOF, DKS, FPL, TSN, AN, CEM, DDS, CXW, KMF, GNT, CAF, MSFT, AIO, EXLS, GRX, EMF, AAWW, AGO, Reduced Positions: ORCL, GS, HCA, WSM, MO, HPQ, BRK.B, RVT, KR, HFRO, AYI, CSCO, NWL, PII, WHR, AGNC, OMC, FEI, OC, AGCO, VMW, SNX, SLM, DELL, MRNA, TTC, BC, RHI, TPX, MDU, SNA, IPG, ADX, IP, SNBR, NLY, JLL, ORI, RS, ALLY, COWN, SYF, AMCX, NML, EME, TYG, IGR, HTH, CMC, FIF, MGU, NRGX, TY, AOD, GAM, SZC, GDV, FIX, SMM, ZD, PGZ, FAX, CTR, IFN, BKE, DHT, CASH, CEN, UGI, MAN, NYMT, AAPL, TPZ, AEF, KTB,

ORCL, GS, HCA, WSM, MO, HPQ, BRK.B, RVT, KR, HFRO, AYI, CSCO, NWL, PII, WHR, AGNC, OMC, FEI, OC, AGCO, VMW, SNX, SLM, DELL, MRNA, TTC, BC, RHI, TPX, MDU, SNA, IPG, ADX, IP, SNBR, NLY, JLL, ORI, RS, ALLY, COWN, SYF, AMCX, NML, EME, TYG, IGR, HTH, CMC, FIF, MGU, NRGX, TY, AOD, GAM, SZC, GDV, FIX, SMM, ZD, PGZ, FAX, CTR, IFN, BKE, DHT, CASH, CEN, UGI, MAN, NYMT, AAPL, TPZ, AEF, KTB, Sold Out: AZO, FOXA, PM, MDP, MDP, JNJ, TGT, CI, ANTM, FCN, LOW, IRM, UFS, NUE, HII, UTHR, DBX, NXST, TOL, CCS, PCH, CVLT, NAVI, APOG, AMZN, CHK, FSK, DLX, OSK, HI, KIM, ACHC, SC, AAP, TGNA, GPK, HCSG, MXF, HRC, WAT, CADE, CADE, CR, FL, ABM, MMS, ABG, BG, AMG, BWG, HTGC, EIG, GGN, CROX, MCY, FNB, AVK, ISBC, MSD, IGD, NCZ, TEI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, SM Energy Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Gartner Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Oracle Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Fox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owns 188 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantedge+capital+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 928,193 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29% Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN) - 840,296 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) - 78,200 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.07% Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 303,207 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) - 180,565 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5. The stock is now traded at around $180.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 78,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 834.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 89,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 290.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 113,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in MarineMax Inc by 355.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp by 382.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 124,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.