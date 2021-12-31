Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, MongoDB Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, DLR, SO, AVGR,

VUSB, DLR, SO, AVGR, Added Positions: ULTR, XSOE, IBM, DLN, MDT, ABBV, SYY, CLX, AFL, PEP, MKC, EMR, HAS, CHD, ECL, MCD, DOV, RSG, SHW, CINF, T, VBR, VBK, ALB, INTC, IJR, MNA, QED, ZEN, IVV, PARA, CAG, SGOL, SPY, PSX, VGT, HYLV, HYS, NEAR,

ULTR, XSOE, IBM, DLN, MDT, ABBV, SYY, CLX, AFL, PEP, MKC, EMR, HAS, CHD, ECL, MCD, DOV, RSG, SHW, CINF, T, VBR, VBK, ALB, INTC, IJR, MNA, QED, ZEN, IVV, PARA, CAG, SGOL, SPY, PSX, VGT, HYLV, HYS, NEAR, Reduced Positions: NVDA, MINT, BANF, PAYC, CGC, GOOGL, LHX, IGIB, LDUR, XLK,

NVDA, MINT, BANF, PAYC, CGC, GOOGL, LHX, IGIB, LDUR, XLK, Sold Out: AAPL, SHOP, MDB, AGZ, AMZN, ANGL, MSFT, GOOG, PYPL, ABT, AMAT, VZ, CSCO, VNLA, WMT, MRNA, MRVL, BIV, EXPE, BRK.B, DIS, VCSH, DEO, HFXI, MGK, AMT, KO, MRK, PFE, CHKP, RIO, DGRO, KHC, CRWD, COST, CLR, JPM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Southern Co, sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, MongoDB Inc, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capstone+triton+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 13,446 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 29,658 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 11,734 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 35,872 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 32,477 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.95%

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 21,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Avinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.45 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.65. The stock is now traded at around $0.250700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF by 203.89%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $48.68, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.83 and $117.96, with an estimated average price of $117.37.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Capstone Triton Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.