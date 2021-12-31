Nia Impact Advisors, Llc Buys VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF, Progyny Inc, Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, Sells Ameresco Inc, Kandi Technologies Group Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: SMI, PGNY,
- Added Positions: VTI, JSTC, MRNA, NVTA, TPIC, CHGG, CRSP, TDOC, EDIT, PSTI, TREE,
- Reduced Positions: AMRC, FTNT, SWCH, IBM, TSLA, AAPL, STM, DLR, ETSY, SPWR, FSLR, ADSK, HASI, TEAM, PANW, SPLK, TSM, SGEN, PHG, XYL, GILD, BEPC, MLKN, HAIN, SCS, SCHN, SEDG, SQ, WFCF, HOLX, CWT, AZRE, OLED, RUN, MSFT, OSUR, ZM,
- Sold Out: KNDI, SRPT, KD,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,718 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 82,103 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 267,372 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) - 161,494 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 294,132 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 161,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 59,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.06.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
