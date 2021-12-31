Nia Impact Advisors, Llc Buys VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF, Progyny Inc, Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, Sells Ameresco Inc, Kandi Technologies Group Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: SMI, PGNY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF, Progyny Inc, Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF, Chegg Inc, sells Ameresco Inc, Kandi Technologies Group Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,718 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 82,103 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 267,372 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) - 161,494 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Switch Inc (SWCH) - 294,132 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 161,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 59,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.