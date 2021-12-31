IFS Advisors, LLC Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: ADP, DIA, BRK.B, SPHD, AAPL, PG, AEP, XEL, IWD, F, MRK, NVDA, MMM, CERN, IBM, PFE, TPL, BIP, V, LAND, PRPL, MRNA, IEF, T, MO, XOM, JNJ, MET, MSFT, MNR, OKE, PPL, PLUG, O, SONY, LUV, SKT, UNH, VZ, DIS, SPR, BEP, LYB, ZTS, GNL, COIN, S, S, RIVN, EMBK, ARKK, PDBC, VXF, ALE, ANDE, ARCC, BAC, BA, CFFN, CSCO, KO, GLW, M, GE, GIS, GILD, GSS, MNST, IONS, JPM, MGM, VTRS, NOK, PRU, CRM, TGT, USB, UPS, WPC, WAB, WMT, TMUS, CLNE, VMW, TWO, KKR, HEAR, SAVE, CG, FB, NCLH, TWTR, CDK, SHAK, IIPR, BHF, SPCE, BIPC, SLQT, BEPC, AEI, RBLX, OGN, DNUT, KD, BUZZ, GDX, IEMG, MDYG, MDYV, MSOS, SCHD, SCHF, SCHG, SCHH, SCHV, SLYV, XLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Apple Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IFS Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,731 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.79% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 353,780 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 232,567 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 313,096 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 205,220 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.85%

IFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $340.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-12-31.