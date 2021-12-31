Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: TFI, IYW, CMDY, EAGG, VCLT, SHM, FALN, SLQD, VXUS, IXUS, SMMD, PAVE, MS, GE, AIRR, C, WFC, FXL, ABBV, EDIV, HVT, XBAP, DOCU, MARA, ORLY, TMO, TJX, DHR, DON, DES, V, GOOGL, MBB, IDV, IDOG, CRM, DG, CMCSA, SCHD, XLI, IQDF, QDF, PH, PALC, PYPL, SMH, BSX, ADBE, IHF, FIS, IUSV, AMP, FB, HDV, BRK.B, RSG, FYLD, SUSL, VPL, FTXL, X, MA, BAC, AA, FJUL, FTXO, USIG, XOM, SCHN, VMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Investment Advisory. As of 2021Q4, Goodwin Investment Advisory owns 206 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 324,662 shares, 26.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,490 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 108,423 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.86% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 142,549 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 543.30% iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 79,083 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.43%

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 36,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.87 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 543.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 142,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 108,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 326.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 116,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 263.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 56,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 79,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1452.66%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.94 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $27.27.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.