Journey Advisory Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells , Medtronic PLC, Valero Energy Corp

GS, SYK, EL, IWB, MMC, SBUX, PPG, BDX, SQ, BAX, CME, MEDP, SCHX, VBR, XLP, Added Positions: MSFT, BND, ACN, VEA, SCHO, IJH, WMT, JPST, IJR, GOOGL, IVV, PFE, DE, JPM, GOOG, JNJ, NSC, DIS, MRK, HD, CRM, WM, PYPL, ABBV, AVGO, NEE, CMCSA, VWO, AMGN, USB, VNQ, ADP, DHR, INTC, QQQ, AMT, MCHP, PG, EFA, EMR, AEP, LMT, MDLZ, BMY, UNH, GLD, TXN, MA, CB, COST, PEP, LLY, AMZN, TROW, CCI, DUK, FMC, IWF, APD, XLV, CSCO, AMP, FB, XLI, XLF, BAH, AWK, DG, SWKS, WEC, INTU, MCD, VIG, VB, MUB, SCHE, XLY, OTIS, ABT, ADBE, XOM, HON, ICE, PNC, TMO, UNP, VZ, TSLA, PSX, CARR, PFF, RTX, NKE, KR, MNST, KO, BSV, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells , Medtronic PLC, Valero Energy Corp, Boeing Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Journey Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Journey Advisory Group, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Journey Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/journey+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,155 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 105,374 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,567 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.53% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 39,835 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 215,953 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $248.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $240.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $302.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 46,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 55.35%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 103.36%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.