Codex Capital, L.L.C. Buys Analog Devices Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Airbnb Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Snowflake Inc, Snap Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Airbnb Inc, UiPath Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells General Electric Co, Snowflake Inc, Snap Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Codex Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Codex Capital, L.L.C. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,100 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,600 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,400 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,830 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,400 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.