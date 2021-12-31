Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Codex Capital, L.L.C. Buys Analog Devices Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Airbnb Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Snowflake Inc, Snap Inc

Investment company Codex Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Airbnb Inc, UiPath Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells General Electric Co, Snowflake Inc, Snap Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Codex Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Codex Capital, L.L.C. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Codex Capital, L.L.C.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,100 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,600 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,400 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,830 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio.
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,400 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Codex Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.



