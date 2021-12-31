Venrock Management V, LLC Buys Lucid Group Inc, Sells Cloudflare Inc

Investment company Venrock Management V, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lucid Group Inc, sells Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venrock Management V, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Venrock Management V, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $719 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Venrock Management V, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venrock+management+v%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Lucid Group Inc (LCID) - 18,839,907 shares, 99.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) - 1,133,948 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio.
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Venrock Management V, LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.76%. The holding were 18,839,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Venrock Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.
