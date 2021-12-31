Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys AvePoint Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AVPT, AVDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AvePoint Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 32,904,288 shares, 30.55% of the total portfolio. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,180,903 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 2,007,000 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. AvePoint Inc (AVPT) - 28,500,592 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,544,954 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in AvePoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 28,500,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,863,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.