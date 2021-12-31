Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys AvePoint Inc, AvidXchange Holdings Inc

For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 32,904,288 shares, 30.55% of the total portfolio.
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,180,903 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 2,007,000 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio.
- AvePoint Inc (AVPT) - 28,500,592 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,544,954 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in AvePoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 28,500,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,863,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.
