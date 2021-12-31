Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, Valaris, Sells VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Arconic Corp

- New Purchases: SWCH,
- Added Positions: SC, VAL,
- Reduced Positions: DELL, ARNC, ETWO, EVRG, BTU,
- Sold Out: VMW, PSA, FYBR, RYAAY,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,459,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 41,065,000 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 16,743,397 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 10,570,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 9,418,477 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 5,785,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 16,743,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Valaris Ltd by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,231,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The sale prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56.
