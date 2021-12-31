Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, Valaris, Sells VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Arconic Corp

New Purchases: SWCH,

SWCH, Added Positions: SC, VAL,

SC, VAL, Reduced Positions: DELL, ARNC, ETWO, EVRG, BTU,

DELL, ARNC, ETWO, EVRG, BTU, Sold Out: VMW, PSA, FYBR, RYAAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, Valaris, sells VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Arconic Corp, Public Storage, E2open Parent Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elliott+investment+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,459,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 41,065,000 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 16,743,397 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 10,570,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 9,418,477 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 5,785,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 16,743,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Valaris Ltd by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,231,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The sale prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56.