Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, Valaris, Sells VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Arconic Corp

Investment company Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Switch Inc, Valaris, sells VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Arconic Corp, Public Storage, E2open Parent Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,459,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio.
  2. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 41,065,000 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 16,743,397 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97%
  4. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 10,570,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 9,418,477 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 5,785,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 16,743,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Valaris Ltd by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,231,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

Sold Out: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The sale prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56.



