Alua Capital Management LP Buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Global E Online, Grupo Televisa SAB, Sells NCR Corp

- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 12,302,900 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,057,142 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio.
- (CIT) - 4,484,819 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 5,353,223 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 811,373 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio.
Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 384,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Alua Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,231,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Alua Capital Management LP added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,538,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36.
