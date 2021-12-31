Fernbridge Capital Management Lp Buys Booking Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: BKNG, DIS, PTC, V, ABNB, SNAP, DASH,
- Added Positions: TMUS, AMZN, PLAN, FB, MTCH, HLT, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, NFLX, MA, ADSK, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: ATVI, CMCSA, FIS, GPN,
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,203,864 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.38%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 469,635 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 252,747 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.80%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 33,703 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,444 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.55%
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2616.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 33,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 471,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $108.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 332,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 140,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 85,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 205,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 90.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 1,203,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 146.55%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 23,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 90.11%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,043,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 252,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 96,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.7%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.97%. Fernbridge Capital Management Lp still held 197,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 59.34%. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.36%. Fernbridge Capital Management Lp still held 49,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 31.92%. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.6%. Fernbridge Capital Management Lp still held 130,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.
