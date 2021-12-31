XTX Topco Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, ISRG, BRK.B, F, UBER, COIN, GTLB, ROKU, LBRDK, SNOW, URI, EA, LOW, ACN, BKNG, DG, DRI, LRCX, SPGI, AMPL, VRTX, MASI, AZN, CSCO, IEX, TTEK, CVX, LHX, SPG, CRM, BLL, CSGP, LAD, MT, MHK, AVGO, MCO, NVS, W, NOC, WM, YUM, MKC, LULU, HII, FCNCA, NUE, AMH, BNTX, UPST, ITUB, CDNS, WFC, HYLN, CADE, CADE, PARA, FCN, TECH, ICLR, BRKR, MTCH, ALLE, SO, DEI, LBRDA, TRU, RPRX, AN, DOV, HPQ, KLIC, MKSI, PXD, VLO, MA, MRTX, LOPE, ENPH, WING, SPT, OTIS, BC, CMCSA, ENS, KR, VEEV, SITE, IAC, INFY, TRNO, POST, FUN, FHN, NVR, SEE, RDS.B, EXLS, BUD, NCLH, FIVN, BSIG, BBD, BAM, NEE, FR, DIN, LANC, MTH, OMI, PII, EQNR, XEL, VAC, DOC, CYBR, SQ, SAFE, OZON, LCID, ABB, BNS, EFX, GNTX, IBM, INFO, KIM, MET, TCBI, TTE, WTS, MELI, LEA, MUSA, VRT, SWTX, CRNC, VRM, HYFM, AEIS, ARCB, BDX, COLM, FICO, FLEX, NDAQ, PEGA, EBAY, OPRX, PFSI, SYNH, NTRA, BILI, BMRN, CRUS, GRMN, HLF, WCN, WGO, CFX, FIBK, VSTO, SILK, VMEO, OLPX, AZO, CDE, ENDP, HON, SJM, LNN, MAT, OSTK, PLUG, STL, RRC, RAD, SNX, X, UFPI, WAB, XRX, FTS, ULTA, CIT, AOSL, APTV, VCRA, PSX, OGS, KN, WSC, FND, FVRR, SKLZ, XL, ZY, FYBR, SRPT, AGEN, ADP, ACLS, DXCM, EEFT, EXAS, CIGI, HUN, IHG, VIAV, RPM, RGLD, CROX, FOXF, QSR, DCPH, LU, CIVI, CIVI, PTLO, AMN, AEO, AZTA, EXEL, HDB, JJSF, MNR, NDSN, DGX, ROL, DIS, ET, HIMX, PBR.A.PFD, DBRG, KKR, ALSN, FIVE, ITCI, IVT, RPD, AGR, IQ, WH, BJ, SONO, ALC, TXG, RLAY, POSH, SHLS, KNBE, YOU, CWAN, AMAT, LUMN, DCI, MFC, NOK, FSV, LAUR, BTU, PAGS, STEM, CHPT, CHPT, HLX, CRIS, DBI, BB, MWA, AGNC, KODK, UNIT, ADT, ONEM, GGB, EBR, ORMP, BLUE, TCS, FINV, ARLO, GOSS, SCPL, SLQT, FSR, BHG, LICY, DNA, SID, EGO, ALT, PBI, PXLW, EC, AMRS, CD, RIDE, ATAI, ADGI, AMRN, CRK, DSX, LPL, RIGL, ATEC, TAST, PFMT, GCI, AFMD, PRTY, GRWG, OBSV, CSPR, SBTX, IBRX, AEVA, OPAD, PL, BBVA, ABEV, OIS, RGS, KYN, SAND, PAVM, SELB, IEA, SOLO, CASA, EOLS, BFLY, COMP, RDW, TBLA, TBLA, AVDL, GNW, OTRK, IMMR, KGC, BLU, NYMT, VTNR, SRNE, FSM, AVEO, PBYI, OCUL, VKTX, NNDM, BNED, MBIO, AGS, SURF, AVRO, TCRR, GOTU, EAR, DNMR, ME, IRNT, ADES, CDZI, DAKT, EZPW, VERU, NG, SEAC, TK, ZIVO, SVM, RYAM, OCGN, ADAP, EXTN, CLSD, CNDT, MRSN, ICLK, RVI, APRE, GRTX, MNMD, PAYA, DM, CURI, CURI, BARK, UPH, DIDI, MULN, IVC, SALM, WTI, TCRT, NCMI, LLNW, OPTT, GBOX, ASMB, CLVS, PGEN, CNCE, NLTX, AKBA, TRUE, ADVM, EYES, CDTX, ZYNE, WVE, AQB, ATNX, XFOR, LX, UBX, CAN, FBRX, BOLT, BOLT, ZH, ALF, ATIP, LIDR, TMC, NRDY, LCTX, AWH, FTEK, IAG, TKC, WWR, PED, HNRG, ATOS, EPZM, AGTC, ANGN, XELA, CTMX, MOGO, SYRS, POLA, AVCT, TRIRF, RMO, LOTZ, CNEY, VRPX, DBGI, CIDM, AUD, AUD, ONCT, CEMI, ATHX, RCAT, MICT, GNUS, SESN, WATT, AQMS, AVTX, SUPV, KALA, AESE, AHG, ODTC, VYNE, RMED, PRFX, YSG, EJH, ALZN,
- Added Positions: BA, FB, INTC, A, IQV, VICR, MTD, GPN, INTU, SBGI, KEY, NVCR, PTEN, CGEN, CCEP, AEE, SNPS, WU, ABUS, AFL, ABG, ALKS, AMPE, IDXX, GOCO, AMRX, FIXX, LBRT, TWTR, CSLT, PRTK, INFI, CPRX, ANF, GPRO, BODY, SLDB, CHWY, MUFG, VTRS, NLOK, EXPD, PHAS, EVC, CCO, DOYU, NMTR, GLBE, ENG, ARDX, MARK, BTG, GORO, PBR, SY, TROW, XM, ITRM, SAN, TISI, SOS, MTN, LTRPA, TREE,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, LIN, MRK, CAT, AXP, FITB, SWK, EXPE, APH, MCD, TGT, FE, SYF, VMC, GM, GILD, ILMN, HCA, HUYA, BAP, D, WDC, DASH, ADBE, BIIB, ON, JD, MOH, PPG, BMY, FISV, PEP, MRNA, TFC, USB, MSFT, NVO, LDOS, SNAP, ALV, CHRW, TJX, ALLY, CTSH, ORCL, AWK, CHD, JBL, JNJ, LPLA, TYL, CFG, SPOT, ESTC, RS, TXN, ATH, PVH, SYNA, VRSN, YETI, STNE, CMI, EOG, SBUX, MSCI, INVH, XPEV, AIG, CME, MU, BBIG, ATER, ABNB, CPB, CHS, EWBC, ENIA, HSIC, ROP, XLNX, QRTEA, TMUS, MCRB, BLDP, COP, NILE, EMKR, WETF, AMGN, CVS, ING, PCAR, PHM, FNV, BSBR, KPTI, DARE, ASAN, OUST, SVRA, NVAX, SNY, UGP, EXK, NXPI, NGL, CRBP,
- Sold Out: GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, TSLA, AMD, MS, SHOP, RNG, EQIX, DQ, COF, SCHW, PDD, EL, XOM, BX, PM, SE, MDLZ, CMG, WMT, DFS, V, BK, BURL, MMC, SYK, UNP, DPZ, VALE, AVB, ARE, CNC, ADSK, BAX, FCX, PAYC, EMR, STT, MMM, ATVI, DTE, WAT, ANTM, CRSP, PLD, DHR, GIS, OXY, PENN, RL, OLED, CTRA, MGM, PHG, AME, CTXS, WIX, U, CHE, TSN, AOS, ANSS, BIDU, RCL, SAP, SRE, LBTYK, HZNP, EPAM, PLAN, TME, CRL, FAST, KSU, NEM, NSC, PAYX, TRV, TFX, OC, XLRN, EVBG, PINS, FSLY, ALIT, IPG, LNC, TAP, RHI, POOL, SONY, UPS, URBN, WYNN, KL, GLPI, ETSY, TEAM, AKAM, ELY, CINF, MNST, VNO, QRVO, ZLAB, AJG, EMN, ITW, ICE, SAFM, UHS, MPC, CPRI, ZEN, HQY, ASND, FTV, ALGN, Y, AVY, AVT, BWA, CRI, TPR, GLW, KRC, MKL, NYCB, PCG, PRGO, SLG, WERN, LYB, SBRA, ZTO, CTAS, STZ, FL, FUL, HAL, HUBB, IDA, TT, ZD, JCI, LVS, NKE, OGE, TMO, TRP, VER, LGIH, LEVI, APP, AMT, DLR, EPC, IRM, MIC, MAR, PBCT, PRGS, RY, SLB, SUI, UAL, EHTH, BLMN, AAL, DOCN, AYI, ADM, BXP, CHDN, DECK, FFIV, BEN, KSS, LSTR, NTAP, SWN, TSM, TXT, SAVE, USFD, YUMC, HWM, APPN, OSH, ALK, ARW, BF.B, ENB, FLS, INSM, LAMR, MED, MDT, MSTR, NWL, PNC, PPL, WBA, WSO, EVRG, DAL, FOLD, DRNA, VRNS, TTD, SMAR, PGNY, PLTK, BOH, CACI, CHKP, CMA, CACC, HRL, LECO, JWN, PIPR, WPM, GRPN, PSTG, SNDR, EAF, BBIO, SITM, DADA, LMND, HRTX, CSL, LIVN, HIW, JACK, MMS, OMCL, PDCE, SGMS, GWW, WWE, CVLT, ABBV, HASI, MOMO, BKI, ALRM, SMPL, HGV, SPCE, EQH, DOW, BILL, AVA, CPT, EXP, ETN, OVV, FBC, ISBC, LKQ, LEG, NRG, NEOG, OSK, PPC, PBH, SSD, ZION, BR, CAI, APPS, CVE, FLT, CSOD, PRLB, ESI, TNDM, SAGE, APLE, TDOC, HLNE, AZUL, HCC, NVST, GFL, QS, ZIM, OLO, COUR, FIGS, MQ, PAYO, AXS, BHC, KMX, CNP, FIS, CHH, FIX, CBSH, COO, EXR, TGNA, GE, GSK, GOL, HRB, HEI, MBT, NWE, OXM, PTR, WRK, SWKS, STLD, TOL, WLK, AGI, CELH, CDNA, HTHT, PRI, SPSC, RLGY, CDW, NWS, BRX, QTWO, CDK, VST, RDFN, SEER, OGN, MOXC, MOXC, ADTN, AEM, BJRI, CIB, GIB, COKE, CL, OFC, TCOM, RDY, DY, EIX, WIRE, FRT, FORM, GEL, TV, HL, IART, KFRC, LPX, MGA, MMSI, MEOH, HOPE, PCH, RYAAY, SIVB, SRCL, AXON, CMPR, WWW, EDU, IPGP, VMW, IOVA, VC, ANGI, QUOT, SABR, PYPL, GDS, AM, ACMR, PD, ACI, OM, GDRX, ONTF, NEGG, EVGO, FNB, LGF.B, TIMB, SBH, MLCO, MRIN, PIRS, SHLX, LGF.A, CARS, REAL, CFFN, TAL, TKAT, TLRY, TLRY, IMVT, SDC, BTRS, LYG, MERC, RRD, WKHS, RFP, HGEN, VERB, BW, NEX, STIM, LFC, CIG, SBS, ENLC, APTO, BGCP, ARAY, FLDM, CRDF, MRC, BTCM, AMPY, GOED, RSLS, ORGN, CCSI, CASI, HDSN, NAT, STXS, YELL, ACER, GSAT, CEI, CUEN, VEON, WTER, NAOV, BOXL, UXIN, ETON, ROOT, LPTH, PLX, PEI, DHC, MUX, REI, LPCN, ASC, ADMA, KPRX, CALA, SYBX, VNTR, BEST, ALNA, ECOR, CYCN, CLEU, EBON, TLMD, MILE, GTTNQ, QTT, GET,
These are the top 5 holdings of XTX Topco Ltd
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,545 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,365 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.73%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 8,205 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.07%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 9,369 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.28%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 16,463 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 13,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 263.28%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 116.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 123.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)
XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 158.19%. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.82%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 4,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)
XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 87.8%. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 5,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.
