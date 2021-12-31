Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
XTX Topco Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company XTX Topco Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XTX Topco Ltd. As of 2021Q4, XTX Topco Ltd owns 641 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of XTX Topco Ltd
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,545 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,365 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.73%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 8,205 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.07%
  4. Boeing Co (BA) - 9,369 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.28%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 16,463 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 13,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 263.28%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 116.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 123.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 158.19%. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.82%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 4,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 87.8%. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 5,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.



