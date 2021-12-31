XTX Topco Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XTX Topco Ltd. As of 2021Q4, XTX Topco Ltd owns 641 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,545 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,365 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.73% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 8,205 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.07% Boeing Co (BA) - 9,369 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.28% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 16,463 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 13,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 263.28%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 116.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 123.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 158.19%. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

XTX Topco Ltd sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.82%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 4,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 87.8%. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XTX Topco Ltd reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. XTX Topco Ltd still held 5,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.