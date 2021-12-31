Castellan Group Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Applied Materials Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: LH, AMAT, ACI, HLI, BSIG, MC, LAMR, NEP, WSM, CINF, NFLX, RSP, WMT, GOOG, AXP, BRK.B, IEMG,

LH, AMAT, ACI, HLI, BSIG, MC, LAMR, NEP, WSM, CINF, NFLX, RSP, WMT, GOOG, AXP, BRK.B, IEMG, Added Positions: MSFT, CG, AMP, ORLY, NVO, KLAC, KKR, TGT, COF, AVY, HON, SPG, DKS, GLTR, BLK, BMY, JNJ, LMT, XOM, RIO, ORCL, IWM, BHP, UPS, HES, AN, CTRE, STOR, BX, USO,

MSFT, CG, AMP, ORLY, NVO, KLAC, KKR, TGT, COF, AVY, HON, SPG, DKS, GLTR, BLK, BMY, JNJ, LMT, XOM, RIO, ORCL, IWM, BHP, UPS, HES, AN, CTRE, STOR, BX, USO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, NVDA, AAPL, FB, LRCX, DFS, ABG, SPY, GPI, AVGO, LSI, CVX, GWW, ACN, PH, ADI, CCI, NRG, BR, VTWO,

AMZN, NVDA, AAPL, FB, LRCX, DFS, ABG, SPY, GPI, AVGO, LSI, CVX, GWW, ACN, PH, ADI, CCI, NRG, BR, VTWO, Sold Out: XLE, CVS, QCOM, PLTR, PFE, FHN, ALLY, LNT, EVR, NEE, PNW, VCTR, WES, T, APO, SPGI, MCO, SYY, BABA, PII, CC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Applied Materials Inc, Albertsons Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castellan Group. As of 2021Q4, Castellan Group owns 72 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 61,264 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,033 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.29% United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) - 144,545 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 66,335 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,505 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%

Castellan Group initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 19,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 27,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 92,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 101,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 39,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 163.29%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 13,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 66,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $300.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $676.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castellan Group sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Castellan Group sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Castellan Group sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Castellan Group sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Castellan Group sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Castellan Group sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67.