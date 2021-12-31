Castellan Group Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Applied Materials Inc, Albertsons Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: LH, AMAT, ACI, HLI, BSIG, MC, LAMR, NEP, WSM, CINF, NFLX, RSP, WMT, GOOG, AXP, BRK.B, IEMG,
- Added Positions: MSFT, CG, AMP, ORLY, NVO, KLAC, KKR, TGT, COF, AVY, HON, SPG, DKS, GLTR, BLK, BMY, JNJ, LMT, XOM, RIO, ORCL, IWM, BHP, UPS, HES, AN, CTRE, STOR, BX, USO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, NVDA, AAPL, FB, LRCX, DFS, ABG, SPY, GPI, AVGO, LSI, CVX, GWW, ACN, PH, ADI, CCI, NRG, BR, VTWO,
- Sold Out: XLE, CVS, QCOM, PLTR, PFE, FHN, ALLY, LNT, EVR, NEE, PNW, VCTR, WES, T, APO, SPGI, MCO, SYY, BABA, PII, CC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Castellan Group
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 61,264 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,033 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.29%
- United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) - 144,545 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 66,335 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,505 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
Castellan Group initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Castellan Group initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 19,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Castellan Group initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 27,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Castellan Group initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 92,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Castellan Group initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 101,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)
Castellan Group initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 39,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Castellan Group added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 163.29%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 13,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Castellan Group added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 66,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Castellan Group added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $300.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Castellan Group added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $676.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Castellan Group added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Castellan Group added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Castellan Group sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Castellan Group sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Castellan Group sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Castellan Group sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Castellan Group sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Castellan Group sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67.
