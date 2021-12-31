Wealthgate Family Office, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Nike Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Roblox Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CAG, NKE, LW, BABA, ARW, ASML, LOW, TSM, BLK, IEFA, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GS, EVCM, COIN, EMQQ, XLC, XLV, XLY, XLI, BRK.B, XLF,
- Sold Out: JPST, RBLX, UBER, FOX, DLO, NEAR, ROKU, VOO, VGT, VFH, VB, IWN, LQD, IXJ, IUSV, IUSG, XLE, XLB, VIS, XLP, TIP, VDC, VAW, TLT, PGX, PCY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,663 shares, 41.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 127,944 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- EverCommerce Inc (EVCM) - 294,116 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 21,923 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 34,838 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 22,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $647.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 330.59%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 14,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55.Sold Out: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in DLocal Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94.
