Venator Management LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Latin America, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: FYBR, SAM, RBLX,
- Added Positions: IAC, V, UBER, CHTR, AGCB,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, LILAK, BRK.B, SSNC, LBRDA, TMUS, AMZN, OGN, LBRDK, BRP, NVR, DIS, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: ITI, KGC, CTRA,
For the details of Venator Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Venator Management LLC
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 164,898 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 1,256,995 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,019,561 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,125 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,927 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 295,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $378.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 337.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 103,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 155.16%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 68,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2 by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Iteris Inc (ITI)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Iteris Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82.Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99.Sold Out: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Venator Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Venator Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Venator Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Venator Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Venator Management LLC keeps buying