Venator Management LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Latin America, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Venator Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Charter Communications Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Latin America, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Iteris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venator Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Venator Management LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Venator Management LLC
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 164,898 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 1,256,995 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,019,561 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,125 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,927 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 295,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $378.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 337.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 103,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 155.16%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 68,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2 by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Iteris Inc (ITI)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Iteris Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82.

Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99.

Sold Out: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.



