TCG Advisory Services, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Chevron Corp, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells Intel Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCG Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TCG Advisory Services, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 348,268 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,606 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 509,384 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3429.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,616 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 208,065 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 188,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $240.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SkyWater Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3429.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 509,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 448.04%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 83,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The sale prices were between $47.11 and $48.93, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.