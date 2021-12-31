Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- Added Positions: AMZN, ALGN, CERN, MA, MMC, SNPS, INTU, BR, AVY, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, APH, TMO, BRK.B, UNH, LH, TSCO, AXP, EL, ECL, COST, V, FB, ADBE, MCD, JNJ, NKE, XYL,
- Sold Out: SBUX, NVDA,
For the details of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+investment+partners+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 517,877 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 357,217 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 676,092 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,193,730 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 582,570 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1723.99%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 23,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. keeps buying