Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+investment+partners+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 517,877 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 357,217 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 676,092 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,193,730 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 582,570 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1723.99%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 23,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Veritas Investment Partners (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.