Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tacita Capital Inc Buys Tricon Residential Inc, Enerplus Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tacita Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tricon Residential Inc, Enerplus Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Quanta Services Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citigroup Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tacita Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Tacita Capital Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tacita Capital Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tacita+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tacita Capital Inc
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 147,990 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 45,890 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 136,943 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 96,570 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 42,256 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 166,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tacita Capital Inc. Also check out:

1. Tacita Capital Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tacita Capital Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tacita Capital Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tacita Capital Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus