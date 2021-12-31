Tacita Capital Inc Buys Tricon Residential Inc, Enerplus Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: TCN, ERF, WFG, PWR, CNQ, WPM, PFE, GIB, VET, DLTR, GOOGL, GIL, STN, STZ, OTEX, SJR, IBM, K, GIS, CTSH, BTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tricon Residential Inc, Enerplus Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Quanta Services Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citigroup Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tacita Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Tacita Capital Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 147,990 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 45,890 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 136,943 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 96,570 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 42,256 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 166,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Tacita Capital Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.