Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Altice USA Inc

Added Positions: FYBR, ATUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cerberus+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 151,818,680 shares, 75.11% of the total portfolio. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 62,035,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 21,011,633 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX) - 33,355,308 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 521,207 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 594.94%

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 594.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 521,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.