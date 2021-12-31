Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Altice USA Inc

Investment company Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.
- Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 151,818,680 shares, 75.11% of the total portfolio.
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 62,035,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 21,011,633 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX) - 33,355,308 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 521,207 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 594.94%
Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 594.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 521,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.
