Ma Investment Partnership, LP Buys , Sells Sea, Snap Inc, Roku Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , sells Sea, Snap Inc, Roku Inc, Block Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ma Investment Partnership, LP. As of 2021Q4, Ma Investment Partnership, LP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Block Inc (SQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Ma Investment Partnership, LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $4100.05 and $4402.32, with an estimated average price of $4227.96. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ma Investment Partnership, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Ma Investment Partnership, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Ma Investment Partnership, LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Ma Investment Partnership, LP sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Ma Investment Partnership, LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Ma Investment Partnership, LP sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.