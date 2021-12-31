Battery Management Corp. Buys Braze Inc, Sells Amplitude Inc, Sprinklr Inc, Olo Inc

New Purchases: BRZE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Braze Inc, sells Amplitude Inc, Sprinklr Inc, Olo Inc, JFrog, Confluent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Battery Management Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Battery Management Corp. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 23,137,036 shares, 49.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.81% Braze Inc (BRZE) - 1,425,000 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 617,560 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1% Olo Inc (OLO) - 2,837,147 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.36% Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 4,257,435 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%

Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.85%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in Confluent Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.