Battery Management Corp. Buys Braze Inc, Sells Amplitude Inc, Sprinklr Inc, Olo Inc

- New Purchases: BRZE,
- Added Positions: SUMO,
- Reduced Positions: AMPL, CXM, OLO, AFRM,
- Sold Out: FROG, CFLT, UPST,
For the details of Battery Management Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/battery+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Battery Management Corp.
- Sprinklr Inc (CXM) - 23,137,036 shares, 49.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.81%
- Braze Inc (BRZE) - 1,425,000 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 617,560 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1%
- Olo Inc (OLO) - 2,837,147 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.36%
- Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 4,257,435 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
Battery Management Corp. initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.85%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92.Sold Out: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in Confluent Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Battery Management Corp. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Battery Management Corp.. Also check out:
1. Battery Management Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Battery Management Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Battery Management Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Battery Management Corp. keeps buying