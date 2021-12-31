Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Buys Amplitude Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc

New Purchases: AMPL,

Reduced Positions: RBLX, DDOG, TXG, OKTA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplitude Inc, sells Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 18,319,715 shares, 60.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,173,976 shares, 23.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.67% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 1,610,824 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.2% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 705,034 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81% Amplitude Inc (AMPL) - 1,737,503 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,737,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.