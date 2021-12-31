Renasant Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: SPY, JCI, RACE, ABT, MCD, NKE, NFLX, ACN, ISRG, ASML, GIS, KMB, SUB, DRI, NVO, DOV, PYPL, MKC, AMAT, ETN, CIEN, BMY, UNP, CSL, RHHBY, EXP, COST, IWV, CHE, NSRGY, O,

SPY, JCI, RACE, ABT, MCD, NKE, NFLX, ACN, ISRG, ASML, GIS, KMB, SUB, DRI, NVO, DOV, PYPL, MKC, AMAT, ETN, CIEN, BMY, UNP, CSL, RHHBY, EXP, COST, IWV, CHE, NSRGY, O, Added Positions: VTI, IJR, IJH, V, GILD, TIP, GOOG, USMV, FB, UNH, ADBE, XOM, MA, IEMG, CRM, KO, BTI, UL, MBB, ZTS, IVE, TTE, CCI, TSM, NOC, ABBV, LMT, DE, SYF, ALLY, BCE, MSFT, SBUX, QRVO, SPG, IGIB, SO, ENB, VOD, ILTB, VZ, WMB, NGG, ORCL, DUK, HBAN, AEP, CVS, MDLZ, USB, TFC, MRK, SONY, TRP, LQD, BLK, BHP, PEG, AAP, CMA, SHY, IEI, FLOT, AGZ, CBRE, LIN, INTU, HD, MNST, EWBC, IEF, HYG, TEAM, MTZ, T,

VTI, IJR, IJH, V, GILD, TIP, GOOG, USMV, FB, UNH, ADBE, XOM, MA, IEMG, CRM, KO, BTI, UL, MBB, ZTS, IVE, TTE, CCI, TSM, NOC, ABBV, LMT, DE, SYF, ALLY, BCE, MSFT, SBUX, QRVO, SPG, IGIB, SO, ENB, VOD, ILTB, VZ, WMB, NGG, ORCL, DUK, HBAN, AEP, CVS, MDLZ, USB, TFC, MRK, SONY, TRP, LQD, BLK, BHP, PEG, AAP, CMA, SHY, IEI, FLOT, AGZ, CBRE, LIN, INTU, HD, MNST, EWBC, IEF, HYG, TEAM, MTZ, T, Reduced Positions: IVW, AAPL, TMO, IWF, CSCO, JNJ, TMUS, NEE, WMT, EL, PM, HUM, AMZN, HON, IWD, D, IJT, IJK, AMGN, GOOGL, IJS, CM, IWR, WST, DHR, IWM, CVX, PEP, NVDA, DOW, IJJ, WSM, NRG, BNDX, PANW, PLD, CMCSA, JPM, TTWO, BX, ZBRA, RF, ULTA, INFO, PFE, RTX,

IVW, AAPL, TMO, IWF, CSCO, JNJ, TMUS, NEE, WMT, EL, PM, HUM, AMZN, HON, IWD, D, IJT, IJK, AMGN, GOOGL, IJS, CM, IWR, WST, DHR, IWM, CVX, PEP, NVDA, DOW, IJJ, WSM, NRG, BNDX, PANW, PLD, CMCSA, JPM, TTWO, BX, ZBRA, RF, ULTA, INFO, PFE, RTX, Sold Out: VV, GS, VB, VO, PG, BAC, DFS, PCAR, QCOM, FTNT, KMX, PAYC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renasant Bank. As of 2021Q4, Renasant Bank owns 189 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Renasant Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renasant+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 60,648 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 30,114 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 70,770 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,155 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,329 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7%

Renasant Bank initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $220.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 364.14%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 8,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 82.64%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Renasant Bank sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.