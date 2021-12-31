Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC Buys Northern Star Investment Corp II, ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp, MDH Acquisition Corp, Sells Party City Holdco Inc, Twitter Inc, Groupon Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Northern Star Investment Corp II, ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp, MDH Acquisition Corp, Model Performance Acquisition Corp, FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp, sells Party City Holdco Inc, Twitter Inc, Groupon Inc, Amplify Energy Corp, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 365,900 shares, 25.66% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,100 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 200,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 144,000 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO) - 168,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 466,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 456,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MDH Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 429,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 387,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 81.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 228,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc by 136.09%. The purchase prices were between $2.61 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 708,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Full House Resorts Inc by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.19 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $69.71.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Express, Inc.. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $4.69, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22.