Redwood Grove Capital, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Flex, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Global PLC, Flex, Qualcomm Inc, Amgen Inc, Nordstrom Inc, sells Acuity Brands Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Discovery Inc, Superior Industries International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Redwood Grove Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 108,600 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.16% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 260,993 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,600 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80% Intel Corp (INTC) - 297,825 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) - 380,677 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 312,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 289,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 108,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 44,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 476,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 128,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 87,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32.

Redwood Grove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08.