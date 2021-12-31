Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Roku Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, GM, PDSB, BABA, DMTK, SPXL, SMH, DIA, AMRC, CPOP, MBIO, JOB,
- Added Positions: SPY, TQQQ, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, NVDA, AMD, TNA,
- Sold Out: TSLA, ROKU, NFLX, GME, UNG, AMC, LRCX, ASML, SPXS, XLRN, CRM, AMAT, MSTR, AFRM, SHOP, MARA, ALZN, RIOT, CCJ, SQ, ZM, PAYX, SNOW, BTU, ATER, LPTX, PROG, SDPI, KPRX, FAMI, CYRN, RSLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,548 shares, 31.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.63%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,300 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71%
- PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 220,000 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4649.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,900 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Motors Co (GM) - 16,000 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.44%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 75,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 253.63%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.41%. The holding were 9,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 4649.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95.Sold Out: United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. Also check out:
