TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys The Mosaic Co, Under Armour Inc, Sea, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc

- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 1,938,900 shares, 63.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.31%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 133,300 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.09%
- Under Armour Inc (UAA) - 546,800 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 903,600 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 546,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 182.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.17%. The holding were 1,938,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.97%. The holding were 133,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.
