TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys The Mosaic Co, Under Armour Inc, Sea, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, Under Armour Inc, Sea, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc, Plug Power Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 1,938,900 shares, 63.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 182.31% Sea Ltd (SE) - 133,300 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.09% Under Armour Inc (UAA) - 546,800 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. New Position New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 903,600 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 546,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 182.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.17%. The holding were 1,938,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.97%. The holding were 133,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.