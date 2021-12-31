Foresite Capital Management V, LLC Buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Compass Therapeutics Inc, Sells Cullinan Oncology Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, FS Development Corp II

New Purchases: PRDS, THRX, CMPX, ACET,

PRDS, THRX, CMPX, ACET, Added Positions: HIMS, ADGI,

HIMS, ADGI, Reduced Positions: CGEM, PHVS, ME,

CGEM, PHVS, ME, Sold Out: NRIX, FSII, PHICU, HLXA, LHDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Compass Therapeutics Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Cullinan Oncology Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, FS Development Corp II, Pharvaris NV, Population Health Investment Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresite Capital Management V, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Foresite Capital Management V, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS) - 9,400,515 shares, 37.81% of the total portfolio. New Position SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) - 5,326,472 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) - 3,212,732 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Quantum-Si Inc (QSI) - 2,342,061 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,258,243 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.81%. The holding were 9,400,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 3,212,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 4,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC added to a holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,706,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC added to a holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,745,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $30.31.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Population Health Investment Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC sold out a holding in Lucira Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $6.38.