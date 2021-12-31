11 Capital Partners LP Buys Workday Inc, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Clarivate PLC

- Added Positions: WDAY, NFLX, NKE, TWTR, GOOGL, SE, DHR, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, SHW, ARMK, LBRDK, ADSK,
- Sold Out: TDY, BABA, CLVT,
For the details of 11 Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/11+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 11 Capital Partners LP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,825 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,975 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,587 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 62,394 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.80%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 112,213 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.70%
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 211.70%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 112,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 62,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 135,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 123.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 466,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 73,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 66,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.
