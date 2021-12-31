Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
11 Capital Partners LP Buys Workday Inc, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Clarivate PLC

Investment company 11 Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Twitter Inc, Sea, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Clarivate PLC, CSX Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 11 Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, 11 Capital Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of 11 Capital Partners LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,825 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,975 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,587 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 62,394 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.80%
  5. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 112,213 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.70%
Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 211.70%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 112,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 62,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 135,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 123.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 466,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 73,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 66,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.



