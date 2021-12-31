11 Capital Partners LP Buys Workday Inc, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Clarivate PLC

Added Positions: WDAY, NFLX, NKE, TWTR, GOOGL, SE, DHR, AMZN,

WDAY, NFLX, NKE, TWTR, GOOGL, SE, DHR, AMZN, Reduced Positions: CSX, SHW, ARMK, LBRDK, ADSK,

CSX, SHW, ARMK, LBRDK, ADSK, Sold Out: TDY, BABA, CLVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Workday Inc, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc, Twitter Inc, Sea, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Clarivate PLC, CSX Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 11 Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, 11 Capital Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,825 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,975 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,587 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 62,394 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.80% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 112,213 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.70%

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Workday Inc by 211.70%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 112,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 62,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 135,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 123.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 466,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 73,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 66,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.