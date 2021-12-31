Connacht Asset Management LP Buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Farfetch, NanoString Technologies Inc, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp

- New Purchases: SAIL, NSTG, FTCH, CRNC, QCOM, OSW, FLNC, FOUR, PACW, MRTX, PRTY, RADI, CERT, MA, CCL, CHK, SYNH, WRBY, IIVI, OZK, MTCH, CYTK, MTSI, IBTX, FORM, OLED, GT, NU, BMRN, FWRG, AGYS, CRC, MREO, PETQ, POST, AIP, INBX, AGIO,
- Added Positions: POWI, AXON, NVRO, GDOT, OPEN, KPLT, PENN, AIMC, ATSG, CWST, SUM, DBRG, BHC, ULCC, QTWO, GPN, REAL, RDNT, LASR, ROLL, TNL, SGRY, WHD, TNDM, PUMP, SKT, HNST, BJRI, KLXE, EEFT, JBT, CHEF, ALXO,
- Reduced Positions: FSBC, FSBC, VSCO, DOCN, SCHW, FIVN, MRVI, EWBC, SONO, ELY, SMLR, MGNI, SEEL, NVST, VWE,
- Sold Out: SIX, LIND, EGBN, UBER, ARNA, SIVB, ZNGA, DISH, BDSX, ZBH, TKNO, GPRO, ADS, AFRM, ATER, OLPX, FLDM, TOST, PLAY, LVS, H, NCLH, JBLU, TRIP, FRSH, FRSH, SWCH, BRLT, ALSN, WBS, CPRI, VEI, EB, SFT, CSPR, PAYA, LYLT,
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 108,700 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 21,800 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
- BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI) - 83,771 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 49,607 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 171,231 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.46%
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 44,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.21 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $43.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 38,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 49,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 20,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 128,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 145.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 63.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 171,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)
Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Katapult Holdings Inc by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 739,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.Sold Out: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82.Sold Out: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $57.89.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.
