Connacht Asset Management LP Buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Farfetch, NanoString Technologies Inc, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp

New Purchases: SAIL, NSTG, FTCH, CRNC, QCOM, OSW, FLNC, FOUR, PACW, MRTX, PRTY, RADI, CERT, MA, CCL, CHK, SYNH, WRBY, IIVI, OZK, MTCH, CYTK, MTSI, IBTX, FORM, OLED, GT, NU, BMRN, FWRG, AGYS, CRC, MREO, PETQ, POST, AIP, INBX, AGIO,

SAIL, NSTG, FTCH, CRNC, QCOM, OSW, FLNC, FOUR, PACW, MRTX, PRTY, RADI, CERT, MA, CCL, CHK, SYNH, WRBY, IIVI, OZK, MTCH, CYTK, MTSI, IBTX, FORM, OLED, GT, NU, BMRN, FWRG, AGYS, CRC, MREO, PETQ, POST, AIP, INBX, AGIO, Added Positions: POWI, AXON, NVRO, GDOT, OPEN, KPLT, PENN, AIMC, ATSG, CWST, SUM, DBRG, BHC, ULCC, QTWO, GPN, REAL, RDNT, LASR, ROLL, TNL, SGRY, WHD, TNDM, PUMP, SKT, HNST, BJRI, KLXE, EEFT, JBT, CHEF, ALXO,

POWI, AXON, NVRO, GDOT, OPEN, KPLT, PENN, AIMC, ATSG, CWST, SUM, DBRG, BHC, ULCC, QTWO, GPN, REAL, RDNT, LASR, ROLL, TNL, SGRY, WHD, TNDM, PUMP, SKT, HNST, BJRI, KLXE, EEFT, JBT, CHEF, ALXO, Reduced Positions: FSBC, FSBC, VSCO, DOCN, SCHW, FIVN, MRVI, EWBC, SONO, ELY, SMLR, MGNI, SEEL, NVST, VWE,

FSBC, FSBC, VSCO, DOCN, SCHW, FIVN, MRVI, EWBC, SONO, ELY, SMLR, MGNI, SEEL, NVST, VWE, Sold Out: SIX, LIND, EGBN, UBER, ARNA, SIVB, ZNGA, DISH, BDSX, ZBH, TKNO, GPRO, ADS, AFRM, ATER, OLPX, FLDM, TOST, PLAY, LVS, H, NCLH, JBLU, TRIP, FRSH, FRSH, SWCH, BRLT, ALSN, WBS, CPRI, VEI, EB, SFT, CSPR, PAYA, LYLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Farfetch, NanoString Technologies Inc, Cerence Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, Eagle Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connacht Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Connacht Asset Management LP owns 95 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 108,700 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 21,800 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI) - 83,771 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 49,607 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 171,231 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.46%

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 44,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.21 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $43.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 38,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 49,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 20,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP initiated holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 128,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 145.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 63.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.07 and $121.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 171,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP added to a holding in Katapult Holdings Inc by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 739,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $57.89.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

Connacht Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.