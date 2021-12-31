Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Comcast Corp, Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, First American Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

- New Purchases: EPRPE.PFD,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, GPN, FISV, AER, KKR, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: FAF, DLTR, VVV, NSP,
- Sold Out: HCA,
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 309,385 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.24%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 826,717 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.81%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 392,297 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.38%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 464,658 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.42%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 768,293 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.27%
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 124,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 826,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 309,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 392,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 464,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.
