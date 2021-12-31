Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Comcast Corp, Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, First American Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: EPRPE.PFD,

EPRPE.PFD, Added Positions: CMCSA, GPN, FISV, AER, KKR, LBRDK,

CMCSA, GPN, FISV, AER, KKR, LBRDK, Reduced Positions: FAF, DLTR, VVV, NSP,

FAF, DLTR, VVV, NSP, Sold Out: HCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, EPR Properties, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, First American Financial Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Valvoline Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aryeh+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 309,385 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.24% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 826,717 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.81% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 392,297 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.38% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 464,658 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.42% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 768,293 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.27%

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 124,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 826,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 309,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 392,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 464,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.