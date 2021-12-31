Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Untitled Investments Lp Buys Five9 Inc, Nuvei Corp, Ncino Inc, Sells StoneCo, ServiceNow Inc, Elastic NV

Investment company Untitled Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Five9 Inc, Nuvei Corp, Ncino Inc, CS Disco Inc, Twilio Inc, sells StoneCo, ServiceNow Inc, Elastic NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Untitled Investments Lp. As of 2021Q4, Untitled Investments Lp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of UNTITLED INVESTMENTS LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,085 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,254 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,512 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34%
  4. Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,795,776 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64%
  5. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 820,614 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.20%
New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 206,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 402,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CS Disco Inc (LAW)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in CS Disco Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 435,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 46,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 764.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 471,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 135.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 598,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Toast Inc (TOST)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Toast Inc by 464.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 394,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 820,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,795,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Matterport Inc (MTTR)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Matterport Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Sold Out: MoneyLion Inc (ML)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in MoneyLion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.



