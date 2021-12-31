Untitled Investments Lp Buys Five9 Inc, Nuvei Corp, Ncino Inc, Sells StoneCo, ServiceNow Inc, Elastic NV

New Purchases: FIVN, NVEI, LAW, TWLO, NU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, Nuvei Corp, Ncino Inc, CS Disco Inc, Twilio Inc, sells StoneCo, ServiceNow Inc, Elastic NV, Liberty Broadband Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Untitled Investments Lp. As of 2021Q4, Untitled Investments Lp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,085 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,254 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,512 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34% Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,795,776 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 820,614 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.20%

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 206,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 402,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in CS Disco Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 435,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 46,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 764.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 471,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 135.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 598,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Toast Inc by 464.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 394,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 55.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 820,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,795,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in Matterport Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in MoneyLion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06.

Untitled Investments Lp sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.