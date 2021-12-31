Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc, Heico Corp

- New Purchases: TSLA, BIDU, BAP, JD, ATHM, BABA, NTES, NIO, MELI, HTHT, EFA, PDD, YUMC, LI, XPEV, ZTO, TCOM, BGNE, BEKE, BILI, MOMO, WB, GDS, ZLAB, VIPS, EDU, TME, CD, LU, RLX, IQ, DADA, KC, IMAB, QFIN, HUYA, HCM, BZUN, DQ, TAL, VNET, YY,
- Added Positions: IVV, HEI.A, SBAC, ELAN,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,191,000 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 979,654 shares, 21.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,229,522 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 367,821 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,564 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $157.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 119,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $153.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 126,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 318,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 134,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 979,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario added to a holding in Heico Corp by 665.22%. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $117.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 451,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Investment Management Corp of Ontario added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,595,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.
