Masterton Capital Management, LP Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Aramark, Vornado Realty Trust

- New Purchases: PHM, APLE, BLMN, PFGC, DRH, AMH, EWCZ, MTN,
- Added Positions: DECK, FIVE, APG,
- Reduced Positions: PK, VNO, ROST, ARE, BURL, AVB, CPRI, EQR, YUM, TXRH,
- Sold Out: ARMK, ORLY, HPP, MCD, CCS, KRC, DHI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Masterton Capital Management, LP
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 41,704 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.44%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 156,362 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
- PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 184,500 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 523,284 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 289,151 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 184,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 523,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 320,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 553,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Masterton Capital Management, LP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 103,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 256.44%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $296.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 41,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Masterton Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $23.13 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: Century Communities Inc (CCS)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $61 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $71.76.Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Masterton Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26.
