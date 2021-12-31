One01 Capital, LP Buys KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, JD.com Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, The Beauty Health Co

New Purchases: KLAC, LRCX, JD, IBKR, CAMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, JD.com Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, XPeng Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, The Beauty Health Co, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One01 Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, One01 Capital, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KLA Corp (KLAC) - 73,695 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,100 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 78,279 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 30,399 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Li Auto Inc (LI) - 656,468 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.2%. The holding were 73,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.42%. The holding were 30,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 264,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 112,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Camtek Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 84.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 232,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Compass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87.