One01 Capital, LP Buys KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, JD.com Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, The Beauty Health Co

- New Purchases: KLAC, LRCX, JD, IBKR, CAMT,
- Added Positions: XPEV, BURL, PGNY,
- Reduced Positions: TEAM, SKIN, DECK, LI,
- Sold Out: AMD, LYV, CVNA, NOW, FTCH, COMP, HYFM, GLBE, ACMR, FUTU, NIU, OLPX,
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 73,695 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,100 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio.
- Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) - 78,279 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 30,399 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Li Auto Inc (LI) - 656,468 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.2%. The holding were 73,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.42%. The holding were 30,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 264,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 112,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Camtek Ltd (CAMT)
One01 Capital, LP initiated holding in Camtek Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
One01 Capital, LP added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 84.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 232,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: Compass Inc (COMP)
One01 Capital, LP sold out a holding in Compass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87.
