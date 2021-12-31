Anomaly Capital Management, LP Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Fiserv Inc, Snap Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc

New Purchases: LW, GDDY, GOOGL, MT, GPN, AMZN, XPO, PFE, SPR, SAIL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, GoDaddy Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Snap Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anomaly Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Anomaly Capital Management, LP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Anomaly Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anomaly+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 313,119 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 899,923 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,880,549 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 1,756,082 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.95% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 4,388,079 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.39%

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,071,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 511,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 14,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,117,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 259,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 260.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,523,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,756,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 4,388,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 64.66%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 233,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,383,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Hess Corp by 41.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $93.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 375,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Anomaly Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33.