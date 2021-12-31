SB Management Ltd Buys EQRx Inc, Learn CW Investment Corp, SIGNA Sports United NV, Sells FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III

For the details of SB Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sb+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SB Management Ltd
- EQRx Inc (EQRX) - 43,176,600 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 8,156,107 shares, 16.50% of the total portfolio.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 9,817,190 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio.
- Learn CW Investment Corp (LCW.U) - 10,000,000 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SIGNA Sports United NV (SSU) - 5,000,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.11%. The holding were 43,176,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Learn CW Investment Corp (LCW.U)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Learn CW Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SIGNA Sports United NV (SSU)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in SIGNA Sports United NV. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nerdy Inc (NRDY)
SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Nerdy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77.Sold Out: Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.79.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.86.Sold Out: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in SomaLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96.Sold Out: Doma Holdings Inc (DOMA)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Doma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.16.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLT)
SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.
