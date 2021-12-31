SB Management Ltd Buys EQRx Inc, Learn CW Investment Corp, SIGNA Sports United NV, Sells FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III

New Purchases: EQRX, LCW.U, SSU, NRDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQRx Inc, Learn CW Investment Corp, SIGNA Sports United NV, Nerdy Inc, sells FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Elliott Opportunity II Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III, SomaLogic Inc, Doma Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SB Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, SB Management Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EQRx Inc (EQRX) - 43,176,600 shares, 29.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 8,156,107 shares, 16.50% of the total portfolio. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 9,817,190 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Learn CW Investment Corp (LCW.U) - 10,000,000 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position SIGNA Sports United NV (SSU) - 5,000,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.11%. The holding were 43,176,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Learn CW Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in SIGNA Sports United NV. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Nerdy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in SomaLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in Doma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.16.

SB Management Ltd sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.