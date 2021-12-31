Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Enstar Group, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Innoviva Inc, TrueCar Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company NinePointTwo Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Enstar Group, Altimmune Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Innoviva Inc, TrueCar Inc, , Kandi Technologies Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NinePointTwo Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, NinePointTwo Capital LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NinePointTwo Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ninepointtwo+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NinePointTwo Capital LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 2,368,378 shares, 47.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  2. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 1,237,272 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.61%
  3. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 1,040,729 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
  4. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 348,631 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.44%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 114,357 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: (ATH)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.98 and $249.12, with an estimated average price of $237.39. The stock is now traded at around $277.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Olympic Steel Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $42.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 348,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,040,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 144.95%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Evolus Inc (EOLS)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Evolus Inc by 312.98%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 259.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Innoviva Inc (INVA)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Sold Out: TrueCar Inc (TRUE)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in TrueCar Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $3.78.

Sold Out: (ZIXI)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Sold Out: Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Sold Out: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of NinePointTwo Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. NinePointTwo Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NinePointTwo Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NinePointTwo Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NinePointTwo Capital LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus