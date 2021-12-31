NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Enstar Group, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Innoviva Inc, TrueCar Inc

New Purchases: ESGR, ALT, ZEUS, ATH, ABMD, MATX, AEL, AMKR, BK, CVBF, CI, COHU, MLI, TCBI, MX, PRTA, IRT, INGN, QURE, CDK, HUBS, MCB, CSTL, ALXO, SEER, UP, ALNY, ABCB, BANR, CAR, COLB, EWBC, EQC, ICUI, INDB, INTC, INTU, NTGR, OSIS, OSUR, ROLL, REG, SSB, SIVB, SBCF, STT, AVNW, XPER, GEO, TRMK, UMPQ, VSH, WSFS, WOR, PRG, AMEH, FIBK, GDOT, SC, BSIG, RETA, HRI, FHB, SD, JBGS, NMRK, EAF, DELL, ACI, AMWL, ATHA, EAR, EBC, POSH, AORT, HVT, LOGI, NLS, IDT, APEI, HEAR, SAIC, DMTK, BJ, NET, ABB, ACN, COST, DHR, DRQ, EPC, NTES, TMO, IRBT, HCI, PRLB, GPRO, SNDR, GSKY, MESA, VOO, VT, HCSG, BB, AOSL, TCS, SCPL, NKTX, BTRS, OWL, AHT, ATER, FOSL, ESPR, AVIR, OLMA, SKLZ, KODK, BNGO, XL, IWM, SHPW, VB,

Added Positions: HYLB, EMLC, SCHP, PDBC, MDT, ADBE, EOLS, IMVT, ORCL, CRON, BRMK, BNFT, EMKR, DNOW, SSSS, AAPL, IEF, IEMG, AINV,

Sold Out: PYPL, INVA, TRUE, ZIXI, KNDI, BCOV, SURF, PRVB, ENBL, TALK, GEVO, FBRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Enstar Group, Altimmune Inc, Olympic Steel Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Innoviva Inc, TrueCar Inc, , Kandi Technologies Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NinePointTwo Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, NinePointTwo Capital LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 2,368,378 shares, 47.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 1,237,272 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.61% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 1,040,729 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 348,631 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.44% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 114,357 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.98 and $249.12, with an estimated average price of $237.39. The stock is now traded at around $277.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Olympic Steel Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $42.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 348,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,040,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 144.95%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Evolus Inc by 312.98%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 259.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in TrueCar Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $3.78.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

NinePointTwo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.4.