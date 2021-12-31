Euclidean Capital LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

For the details of Euclidean Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euclidean+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Euclidean Capital LLC
- PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 2,336,909 shares, 30.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) - 1,261,261 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio.
- Alector Inc (ALEC) - 980,894 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio.
- Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) - 915,705 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio.
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 432,900 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.85%
Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 247,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Euclidean Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.
