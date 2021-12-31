Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Euclidean Capital LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company Euclidean Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marqeta Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, sells RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Euclidean Capital LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Euclidean Capital LLC
  1. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 2,336,909 shares, 30.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
  2. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) - 1,261,261 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alector Inc (ALEC) - 980,894 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) - 915,705 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 432,900 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.85%
New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 247,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Euclidean Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.



