Euclidean Capital LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marqeta Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, sells RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Euclidean Capital LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 2,336,909 shares, 30.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63% Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) - 1,261,261 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Alector Inc (ALEC) - 980,894 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) - 915,705 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 432,900 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.85%

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 247,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Euclidean Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.