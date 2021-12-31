Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Verint Systems Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Telos Corp

New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, VRNT, MANH, PRO, CVT, BLKB, VERX, MSGS, SNX, DOMO, AXON, ZI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Verint Systems Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, sells Tenable Holdings Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Telos Corp, Open Lending Corp, Sharecare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Harbour Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Washington Harbour Partners LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 1,738,308 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12% Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 4,421,956 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55% Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 2,118,367 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.53% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 494,675 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.55% Alteryx Inc (AYX) - 446,979 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.86%

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 470,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 320,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 274,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in ON24 Inc by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,185,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Sharecare Inc. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $6.38.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72.

Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.