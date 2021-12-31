Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Verint Systems Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Telos Corp

- New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, VRNT, MANH, PRO, CVT, BLKB, VERX, MSGS, SNX, DOMO, AXON, ZI,
- Added Positions: ONTF,
- Reduced Positions: TENB, LPRO, PRCH, WK, RPD, AYX, GENI, NICE, RAMP, CYBR, PAR,
- Sold Out: BTRS, TLS, SHCR, RKLB, BGRY, GWRE, MNTV, ML, BALY, SPIR, PEGA, SRAD, CFLT, IGT, WKME, PING,
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 1,738,308 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12%
- Genius Sports Ltd (GENI) - 4,421,956 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55%
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 2,118,367 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.53%
- Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 494,675 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.55%
- Alteryx Inc (AYX) - 446,979 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.86%
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 470,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 320,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 274,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)
Washington Harbour Partners LP initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Washington Harbour Partners LP added to a holding in ON24 Inc by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,185,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: Sharecare Inc (SHCR)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Sharecare Inc. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $6.38.Sold Out: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.Sold Out: Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Washington Harbour Partners LP sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.
