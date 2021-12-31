Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, Sells SciPlay Corp, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: HTZ, DBD, ATIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, sells SciPlay Corp, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hein Park Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Hein Park Capital Management LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 315,000 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,940,356 shares, 25.35% of the total portfolio. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,650,721 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 700,000 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,682,204 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 242,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 633,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 163,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hein Park Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SciPlay Corp. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78.

Hein Park Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.82 and $56.78, with an estimated average price of $51.76.