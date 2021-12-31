Hein Park Capital Management LP Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, Sells SciPlay Corp, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: HTZ, DBD, ATIP,
- Added Positions: VICI,
- Reduced Positions: FYBR,
- Sold Out: SCPL, EGRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hein Park Capital Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 315,000 shares, 25.52% of the total portfolio.
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,940,356 shares, 25.35% of the total portfolio.
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,650,721 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 700,000 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio.
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,682,204 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 242,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)
Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 633,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)
Hein Park Capital Management LP initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 163,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)
Hein Park Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SciPlay Corp. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78.Sold Out: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)
Hein Park Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.82 and $56.78, with an estimated average price of $51.76.
